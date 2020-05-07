https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/democrat-illinois-governor-pritzker-says-christian-churches-may-not-reopen-year/

Illinois Democrat Governor J.B. Pritzker told reporters on Wednesday churches in his state may not reopen for a year.

Pritzker must believe the First Amendment is optional.

As Cassandra Fairbanks previously reported an Illinois church filed a lawsuit against Democrat Governor J.B. Pritzker in April for violating the First Amendment and the state’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The lawsuit, filed by the Thomas More Society on behalf of The Beloved Church in Lena, claims that the governor has a “hostility” towards religious faith.

Pastor Steve Cassell is seeking a temporary restraining order to stop him from being arrested if he holds a service at the beginning of May.

We now know that top US physicians based their COVID-19 plan based on garbage models from the UK.

The Washington Examiner reported:

It could be more than a year before churches are allowed to resume their in-person gatherings, according to Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker announced a five-phase plan to reopen Illinois that gives guidance to schools, businesses, churches, and other religious centers about when they will be allowed to reopen. In phase three, gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed. In phase four, gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed. Gatherings of more than 50 people will not be allowed until phase five. During a press conference on Wednesday, Pritzker confirmed that churches will be held to the same standards and not be allowed to hold in-person services of more than 50 people until phase five, even if it takes more than a year to get to that position. “You know, that in phase three, there can be gatherings, church gatherings, of 10 or fewer. In phase four, 50 or fewer. So that’s the guidance that’s been given to me,” Pritzker said. “I’m not the one providing that guidance. It really is what the scientists and epidemiologists are recommending.”

The Romanians who fled communism say they will open their churches.

Illinois Pastors Who Fled Romanian Communism Tell Gov. Pritzker They Are Opening Their Churches https://t.co/JgUdMpuf8q via @activistmommy1 — Hadassah Hubbard Carter (@CarterHadassah) May 7, 2020

