How much would you pay to have dinner with Hillary Clinton on the internet?

The DNC is hoping their donors will pay up to $100,000 dollars for the chance. That’s a lot of cash for a ‘virtual’ event.

Could they possibly get any takers for this?

The Blaze reports:

DNC is asking people to pay upward of $100K for a ‘virtual dinner’ with Hillary Clinton

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to appear at a “virtual dinner” campaign event for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden later this month that could cost attendees up to $100,000.

The event, put on by the Biden for President Victory Fund and the Democratic National Committee, will be hosted on Zoom and is scheduled for May 19, Politico reported Tuesday.

A PDF of the flyer shows that the event will be extremely pricey to attend. “Hosts” are expected to pay $100,000 to attend the virtual dinner, while other tickets are available for $50,000, $41,100, $15,600, $5,600, and $2,800 at “limited availability.”

As a bonus, attendees will be joined by DNC Chair Tom Perez for the one-hour dinner.

Clinton endorsed the former vice president last week during a virtual town hall after largely staying out of the political spotlight during the Democratic primary.

Will they be serving virtual food?

And Democrats think they’re the party of the little guy?

