How much would you pay to have dinner with Hillary Clinton on the internet?

The DNC is hoping their donors will pay up to $100,000 dollars for the chance. That’s a lot of cash for a ‘virtual’ event.

Could they possibly get any takers for this?

The Blaze reports:

DNC is asking people to pay upward of $100K for a ‘virtual dinner’ with Hillary Clinton Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to appear at a “virtual dinner” campaign event for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden later this month that could cost attendees up to $100,000. The event, put on by the Biden for President Victory Fund and the Democratic National Committee, will be hosted on Zoom and is scheduled for May 19, Politico reported Tuesday. A PDF of the flyer shows that the event will be extremely pricey to attend. “Hosts” are expected to pay $100,000 to attend the virtual dinner, while other tickets are available for $50,000, $41,100, $15,600, $5,600, and $2,800 at “limited availability.” As a bonus, attendees will be joined by DNC Chair Tom Perez for the one-hour dinner. Clinton endorsed the former vice president last week during a virtual town hall after largely staying out of the political spotlight during the Democratic primary.

Will they be serving virtual food?

HILLARY CLINTON is appearing at a “virtual dinner” on Zoom for the Biden Victory Fund May 19. This is a pricey affair: Hosts have to shell out $100,000. Tickets are available for $50,000, $41,100, $15,600, $5,600 and a “limited” number for $2,800 Invite: https://t.co/J1TfVnwNFT — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 5, 2020

How much would you pay for a virtual dinner with Hillary Clinton? Biden world appears to be testing that with a May 19 fundraiser where spots go for as much as $100K https://t.co/sLpwUUf6Yg — Anna Palmer (@apalmerdc) May 5, 2020

Wait… people are paying HOW MUCH for a virtual Zoom dinner with @HillaryClinton for the Biden Victory Fund ?! (PS Answer appears to be hosts: $100,000. Tickets: $50,000, $41,100, $15,600, $5,600 and $2,800) Virtual?! Politics is nuts! — Jacqueline Fell (@jackiefell) May 5, 2020

And Democrats think they’re the party of the little guy?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

