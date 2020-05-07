https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/redacted-section-august-2017-mueller-scope-memo-relate-president-trump/

The August 2017 scope memo penned by then-DAG Rod Rosenstein to Robert Mueller was released with redactions on Wednesday.

Rosenstein wrote a total of three scope memos giving Mueller permission to rove around unchecked in a fishing expedition to not only target Trump officials, but to play defense and cover up the Obama administration’s crimes.

The August 2017 scope memo revealed Mueller investigated Mike Flynn, a 3-star General and Trump’s National Security Advisor for the “crime” of “engaging in conversations with Russian government officials” during the Trump transition.

Does the redacted section of the August scope memo relate to President Trump?

Recall, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe admitted he opened investigations into Trump “as an agent of Russia” in May of 2017.

McCabe opened the investigations into Trump shortly after Comey was fired as FBI Director (May 9, 2017) and right before Mueller was appointed as special counsel (May 17, 2017) to investigate so-called Trump-Russia collusion.

McCabe, who was fired in 2018 after the DOJ Inspector General found that he ‘lacked candor,’ including under oath several times, previously said that it was possible Donald Trump was a Russian asset.

McCabe was a part of the attempted coup to remove Donald Trump from the White House and he previously said, without offering any evidence whatsoever, that he thought Trump was somehow compromised by the Russians and coordinating with the Kremlin.

“I was speaking to the man who had just run for the presidency, and won the election for the presidency, and who might have done so with the aid of the government of Russia, our most formidable adversary on the world stage and that was something that troubled me greatly,” McCabe said during a “60 Minutes” interview in February of 2019.

He continued, “I think the next day, I met with the team investigating the Russia cases, and I asked the team to go back and conduct an assessment to determine where are we with these efforts and what steps do we need to take going forward.”

“I was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground in an indelible fashion that were I removed quickly or reassigned or fired, that the case could not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace,” he told CBS’s Scott Pelley.

It appears the redacted portion underneath the allegations against Flynn relate to President Trump.

Rod Rosenstein signed the June 2017 Carter Page FISA warrant a month after he wrote the memo authorizing the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller

Did Robert Mueller actually use information gathered in real time by the illegal wiretaps on Carter Page (which were ultimately used to spy on Trump)?

