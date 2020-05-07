https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/doj-says-strzok-pientka-ambush-interview-flynn-unjustified-remember-comey-bragged-sent-video/

The Justice Department dropped its case against General Mike Flynn Thursday after bombshell documents released proved he was framed by Comey’s FBI.

Mueller’s thug prosecutor Brandon Van Grack resigned from General Flynn’s case and other government cases on Thursday as well.

The DOJ said in its motion to dismiss that “The interview of Mr. Flynn was untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn.”

The DOJ was referring to the January 24, 2017 ambush FBI interview conducted by FBI counterintel chief Peter Strzok and FBI special agent Joe Pientka.

The unsealed FBI notes written by Bill Priestap revealed the intent of the FBI’s ambush interview of Flynn in January of 2017.

“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?” Bill Priestap wrote.

On January 4, 2017, the FBI field office found “No derogatory information” on Flynn and decided to close CROSSFIRE RAZOR.

The DOJ said the FBI kept open its counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn based solely on his calls with Kislyak.

“The calls were entirely appropriate on their face.” – the DOJ said in its motion to dismiss.

"The interview of Mr. Flynn was untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn."

Comey bragged to Nicolle Wallace that he sent Peter Strzok and Joe Pientka to the White House to ambush General Flynn.

“I sent them,” Comey said as Nicolle Wallace giggled like a schoolgirl.

Watch:

Play this video of Comey bragging about setting a perjury trap for Michael Flynn as Nicolle Wallace giggles like a schoolgirl on repeat

pic.twitter.com/0UAVMGVREE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 7, 2020

