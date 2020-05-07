http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JWC6rvK8jtA/

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed representatives of many faiths at the White House on Thursday to mark the National Day of Prayer during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Throughout our history, in times of challenge, our people have always called upon the gift of faith, the blessing of belief, the power of prayer, and the eternal Glory of God,” Trump said at the event in the Rose Garden.

The president offered hope to Americans, vowing to defeat the virus.

“We will prevail again. We will vanquish the virus. We will defeat the invisible enemy. We will not fail,” he said.

The president welcomed leaders of several different faith, including Christians, Jews, Hindus, Muslims, and Mormons.

He also invited Mario Salerno, the owner of an auto shop and a landlord to speak about the importance of faith during the ongoing struggle against the virus.

White House

The White House also invited the Spirit of Faith Christian Center Choir to sing the song “God Bless America” at the event.

The president and the Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the event as well as the following leaders:

Pastor Brittany Akinsola, Nurse, Samaritan’s Purse Sister Eneyda Martinez, Poor Sisters of St. Joseph Pujari Harish Brahmbhatt, B.A.P.S. Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Robbinsville Bishop Dwight Green, Board of Bishops, Church of God in Christ (COGIC) Chaplain Ibraheem A. Raheem, U.S. Army Chaplain, Walter Reed Sister Debbie Marriott Harrison, Washington, DC Public Affairs Advisory Council of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Rabbi Ariel Sadwin, Executive Director, Agudath Israel of America Mid-Atlantic Region White House Spiritual Advisor Pastor Paula White

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

