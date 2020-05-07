https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/fauci-dr-birx-used-sham-model-persuade-trump-lock-entire-u-s-economy/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) As reported weeks ago — in mid April Dr. Fauci admitted that it was he and Dr. Birx who persuaded President Trump to lock down the US economy knowing the massive destruction this would cause in jobs, lives and commerce.

President admitted that during a press conference in April that “two very smart people” came into his office and urged him to lock down the economy or 2.2 million Americans would die from the China virus.

But President Trump did not say who those “two very smart people” were.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

