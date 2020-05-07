https://www.theepochtimes.com/fbi-offers-2000-reward-for-inmate-who-escaped-using-face-mask-trick_3342091.html

The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the capture of an inmate who escaped using a mask to impersonate another prisoner.

Jahquez Scott, 21, was mistakenly released from Cook County Jail in Illinois over the weekend.

Scott pretended to be another man who was slated to be released from prison. He obscured his real identity by wearing a mask and using the other man’s name and personal information, deputies said.

Jahquez Scott in a mugshot released by the FBI. (FBI)

The ruse allegedly had the support of the other prisoner, who was promised $1,000 for his help.

That man, Quintin Henderson, is being held on charges of aiding an abetting the escape of a felon.

The FBI issued a wanted poster late Wednesday that described Scott as standing 5’10” and weighing 150 pounds.

People who have tips can call the FBI at 312-421-6700 or submit them anonymously at fbi.gov/tips. They will receive a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads directly to the arrest and conviction of Scott.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

