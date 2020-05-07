http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/7EQaneB7Ebo/federal-investigations-curtailed-amid-coronavirus-110031210.html

U.S.

The Week

Contrary to popular belief, people do order fish sandwiches at Arby’s.Senate Democrats recently learned one of their own is among that rare crowd when Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) forgot to hit mute when driving through an Arby’s drive-through last month. Manchin pulled up to the fast food spot in his home state, asked for a King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe sandwich, and later learned his mistake after staffers texted him, he tells The Wall Street Journal.”It’s a big piece of fish and it has a big slice of cheese,” Manchin described to the Journal. “They were just jealous they weren’t getting the good sandwich.” Manchin himself may be jealous that unlike West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, he doesn’t have a sandwich named after him at his local Arby’s.Manchin is far from the only lawmaker who’s been “busted,” as he put it, for forgetting to hit mute. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) says his children have repeatedly walked by and told him to “tell [House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi to say now is the time to start forgiving student loans.” Several described overhearing “colleagues exercising on ellipticals, doing sit-ups, dealing with children, or taking other phone calls,” they tell the Journal. And many of them have admittedly skipped showers on days they know they don’t have to be on camera. Read more about congressmembers’ at-home habits at The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com Did we just witness one of the nuttiest foreign policy blunders in American history? Trump reportedly got ‘lava level mad’ over potential exposure to coronavirus Trump cryptically tells reporters ‘a lot of things’ might happen soon following call with Putin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

