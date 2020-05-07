http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FWXy1NM5Wv8/

Thursday on CNN, former CDC official Dr. Cyrus Shahpar recommended that President Donald Trump quarantine for 14 days following the news a personal valet to the president has tested positive for coronavirus.

Anchor John King asked, “The president of the United States, a military aid who works very closely with him, has tested positive for coronavirus. The president was retested, and that test shows negative. This aid exhibited symptoms yesterday if it were you if I showed up or if you showed up at your doctor, and that was your story — someone who had been in inches of us, who had symptoms yesterday, who tested positive, what would your recommendation be?”

Shahpar said, “The recommendation would be to quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with the confirmed case, in this case, the valet. And that means staying home, no visitors, separating yourself from others, monitoring for symptoms, wearing a face-covering when you’re around others. Ideally, you’re not, but that would be the recommendation.”

He added, “We all don’t want to transmit disease. In this case, as a high visibly person, I think he should set an example and really go into that quarantine of 14 days. And don’t put too much stock into one negative test,” he said. “It takes time to develop, you know, enough virus to test positive. So, one test today doesn’t necessarily mean that you know, over the next few days, it may not be something different.”

