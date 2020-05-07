http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/AXfHpyAQKYc/

Barry Farber, a pioneer of talk radio, died Wednesday at his New York City home.

Farber died one day after his 90th birthday, his daughter Celia Farber shared in a tweet.

“He told me recently that his concept of death was ‘going somewhere I’ve never been before, like Finland or Estonia.’ May God rest his soul,” she wrote.

A birthday celebration aired during his time slot Tuesday, which featured his younger brother Jerry, his two daughters Celia and Bibi, and his producer Dahlia Weinstein. During the program, Barry Farber spoke briefly in what would be his final broadcast, News Brig reports.

Farber shared his conservative views with millions of listeners over his 60-year career. In 2014, he was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

“I would rather burn out than rust out,” Farber said on his show before the induction ceremony in Los Angeles. “I am one of those who will not retire.”

He began broadcasting his own radio talk show in 1960 on WINS 1010 in New York City. He brought politics to mainstream radio listeners. His following grew to major radio networks across the country.

He moved his show from WINS to WOR AM 710 where he stayed until 1977. He then tried to involve himself in politics with a run for NYC mayor, but was unsuccessful. He quickly returned to radio. In 1990, the show went national as part of the ABC Radio Network.

Last year, he was hosting a live show, “The Barry Farber Show,” five nights a week from his apartment on CRN Digital Talk.

Barry Farber is survived by his wife Sara and his daughters Celia and Bibi.

