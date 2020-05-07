http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-ovFPK83VPM/

Rev. Franklin Graham said on Thursday’s National Day of Prayer that, in a time growing anger and frustration in the nation, “we need wisdom and help from God” and must ask Him to grant “wisdom, peace, strength, humility, and fortitude” to President Trump.

“Today on the National Day of Prayer, our nation continues to face the storm of the coronavirus pandemic,” Graham wrote on social media.

“As our leaders struggle with how and when to open up the country, there is an anger growing among many in the workplace. We have protests, arrests, and dissent. We have much debate and disagreement among the experts,” he continued.

“We need wisdom and help from God,” he added. “Pray for President Donald J. Trump, that God would give Him the wisdom, peace, strength, humility, and fortitude needed to do the job God has called him to do”:

Today on the National Day of Prayer, our nation continues to face the storm of the coronavirus pandemic. As our leaders… Posted by Franklin Graham on Thursday, May 7, 2020

Graham also quoted 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 –“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you” — and affirmed that he believes “in the power of prayer”:

“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18) #NationalDayofPrayer — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 7, 2020

I believe in the power of prayer. #NationalDayofPrayer — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 7, 2020

My father @BillyGraham once said, “#Prayer is for every moment of our lives, not just for times of suffering or joy. Prayer is really a place, a place where you meet God in genuine conversation.” #NationalDayofPrayer — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 7, 2020

Other notable figures offered their thoughts and encouragement on the National Day of Prayer, including First Lady Melania Trump and President Trump’s reelection team.

“As Americans of all faith turn to prayer, this #NationalDayofPrayer reminds us of the grace of God & the importance of faith, family & loved ones in our daily lives,” the First Lady said, asking Americans to unite and “pray to protect and give strength to those who are serving on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic and provide comfort to those who have lost loved ones”:

“On this National Day of Prayer, Americans reaffirm that prayer guides and strengthens our great Nation,” the Trump campaign wrote. “America is one Nation under God!”:

On this National Day of Prayer, Americans reaffirm that prayer guides and strengthens our great Nation. America is one Nation under God! 🇺🇸#NationalDayOfPrayer pic.twitter.com/H4Ys4AMY9O — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 7, 2020

“In the midst of difficult times, our nation has always turned towards the power of prayer,” the GOP said. “Today, we unite as a country, and pray for all who have been affected by COVID-19”:

In the midst of difficult times, our nation has always turned towards the power of prayer. Today, we unite as a country, and pray for all who have been affected by COVID-19.

#NationalDayOfPrayer pic.twitter.com/rmMo2h69SM — GOP (@GOP) May 7, 2020

More:

For all who sense that there is a God, may we set aside time, not just today, but routinely, to prayerfully beseech our Heavenly Father for His blessing, His protection, and His direction. #NationalDayOfPrayer https://t.co/7ph50bRhPF — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) May 7, 2020

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” – Phil 4:6-7 #NationalDayOfPrayer pic.twitter.com/ppI91k6OpH — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) May 7, 2020

On this #NationalDayofPrayer I’m lifting up all our essential workers, medical workers, govt leaders, researchers and scientists, those are who fighting CV, those struggling financially/emotionally and families who are separated. God brings peace when we lay our burdens down. pic.twitter.com/dlG7dzlOPr — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) May 7, 2020

On this #NationalDayOfPrayer, I ask you join me in prayer for our country, our leaders and our amazing people. May we not look to our strength, and our abilities, but that we look to God’s strength and His great love for us. — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) May 7, 2020

We can always look to the Lord for guidance, especially during challenging times. Today is the #NationalDayOfPrayer. Let’s pray for our frontline healthcare workers, for the health of our families, and for our great country. pic.twitter.com/1Rpz1fcKLC — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) May 7, 2020

The most patriotic thing you can do is pray for America. #NationalDayofPrayer pic.twitter.com/IUBgpXdWbu — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) May 7, 2020

This #NationalDayOfPrayer we are reminded that those before us turned to God in their darkest hours, as we too seek his strength + healing hand as we combat coronavirus, mourn the loss of life, pray for the recovery of those who are sick & the safety of our frontline responders — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 7, 2020

Graham, the Samaritan’s Purse President, has been consistent in urging the nation to pray as it battles the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“I pray that God would protect us, and God’s hand would relieve us from this pandemic. This is a very serious situation, and we need God’s help,” he said during a Fox News appearance ahead of Easter weekend.

“Jesus Christ came to save sinners. He didn’t come to condemn the world but to save the world. And if we’ll put our faith and trust in Him, He’ll forgive our sins, and He’ll heal our hearts, and He’ll change the course of our lives,” he continued.

“This pandemic — this is a result of a fallen world, a world that has turned its back on God. I would encourage people to pray,” he added. “Let’s ask God for help.”

