General Michael Flynn hugged his lawyer, according to an interview with attorney Sidney Powell on “The Mark Levin Show,” and then posted to Twitter his reaction to the Department of Justice dropping his case on Thursday.

Holding the children’s book I Love You, Americanly, a book about the love of country and parent, Flynn’s grandson, a toddler identified as Travis, waved a little American flag and recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

My grandson Travis…“and JUSTICE for ALL” ⚖️❤️🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IuOGugjOC3 — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) May 7, 2020

Flynn wrote above the video, “My grandson Travis…’and JUSTICE for ALL.’”

