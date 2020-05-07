https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/general-flynns-attorney-sidney-powell-wagers-1000-dirty-cops-fbi-totally-made-supposed-lie-likely-lied-flynn-lying/

General Flynn’s dynamic attorney Sidney Powell made a wager recently on Twitter concerning her client. She knows the dirty cops in the Deep State well.

Her wager was that General Flynn probably never even mentioned sanctions on his call with Russia before the 2017 Inauguration – meaning the lie that he supposedly said was totally made up by the dirty cops in the FBI.

General Flynn was accused of lying to the FBI and to Trump personnel about his call with Russia shortly before the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. Within a week of the Trump Inauguration, Flynn was ambushed in a meeting at the White House by dirty cop FBI Agents Peter Strzok and Joe Pientka.

Shortly after this, corrupt Obama holdovers in the DOJ, Sally Yates and Mary McCord, went to the White House and claimed that Flynn had lied to the FBI agents who interviewed him.

This whole story is quickly falling apart. Sidney Powell represented General Flynn because she knows how corrupt the Obama Deep State actors in the DOJ and FBI can be. She learned this in when representing clients who were abused by Robert Mueller and It was later reported that Flynn lied about what he said to these agents but the proof for this is falling apart.

The deceitful mainstream still can’t make themselves believe that Flynn was set up. They still claim General Flynn lied to the FBI based on Robert Mueller’s illegitimate and outrageously manufactured Special Counsel investigation. The AP wrote a week ago:

Somehow, The Washington Post had uncovered Michael Flynn’s secret. Somehow, it had learned that he had spoken with Russia’s ambassador the same day the Obama administration announced hefty sanctions on the country. Now the question was raised: Had the incoming national security adviser undermined the sanctions? Flynn was in trouble. “What the hell is this all about?” Trump fumed to his chief of staff, Reince Priebus. Priebus called Flynn. The boss is angry, he told Flynn. “Kill the story,” he said. Flynn, the retired U.S. Army lieutenant general who grew close to Trump on the campaign trail, knew it was true. Just weeks before, he had indeed discussed the sanctions and persuaded the Kremlin not to escalate the situation.

But anybody that knows anything about the US Constitution and US law knows that the Mueller report was illegitimate. Representative John Ratcliffe laid this out to Mueller himself:

Remember John Ratcliffe destroyed Robert Mueller and his entire sham investigation in four minutes. THIS is why the swamp is scared.pic.twitter.com/kEMeCXkT0M — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) May 5, 2020

Now we know that Flynn was being spied on by Deep State actors during the 2016 election. Then in early January 2017 the Washington Field Office of the FBI asked to close their case on General Flynn based on no evidence he was working with Russia but the DC leadership in the FBI kept it open. This was hidden until April 30, 2020!

Sidney Powell knows the Deep State actors in the DOJ and FBI are corrupt. This is why Obama wanted crooks in the DOJ – they were corrupt!

The lie surrounding General Flynn is whether he discussed the sanctions Obama placed on Russia shortly before President Trump’s Inauguration. Obama’s actions at the time appeared to be an effort to escalate tensions with Russia to a point that he never took during his Administration. In fact, Obama communicated with Russia that he would have more opportunities to work with them after his second election. His administration also agreed to the sale of 20% of US uranium to Russia as part of the Uranium One deal.

General Flynn spoke with Russia before the 2017 Inauguration and according to the Mueller report per the AP article, Flynn discussed Obama’s sanctions with Russia. It is widely believed that Flynn’s discussions with the Russians (and probably everyone else he spoke with) were spied on and recorded by the Deep State. Flynn even mentioned this in the interview with dirty cops Strzok and Pientka. When asked about what he said, Flynn responded by stating that the interviewees, Strzok and Pientka, should already have it.

The problem is no one on the Flynn team has seen the transcripts from Flynn’s call with the Russians. Also, no one has seen the original notes (302) from the discussion between dirty cops Strzok and Pientka and General Flynn in the White House where he reportedly had lied.

It is likely that the corrupt Obama DOJ (and in particular the Mueller gang) made up the story that Flynn lied.

My money is with Sidney Powell – that the FBI lied about the General lying and not the good General.



