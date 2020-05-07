https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/glitches-pixelated-images-blank-screens-bidens-virtual-campaign-rally-tampa-total-disaster-video/

Joe Biden’s virtual campaign rally in Tampa was marred by glitches, pixelated images, blank screens and a whole lot of awkwardness.

The 49-minute campaign rally was livestreamed on YouTube and it was a total disaster.

Every one of Biden’s speakers appeared pixelated and the audio kept cutting out making it difficult to understand what they were saying.

At one point, the screen went blank for several minutes.

After 40 minutes of other speakers droning on about nonsense, Biden finally made it to his own rally.

Biden is seen leaning up against a window with his sunglasses on for several seconds before he realizes it’s showtime.

Biden then walks forward and asks, “just me?” as he looked off camera, then follows up with “am I on now?”

“I wish we could have done this together and it had gone a little more smoothly. But, I’m grateful that we’re able to connect virtually,” said Biden as the screen glitched.

Biden only spoke for 10 minutes at his own rally and the entire 10 minutes was beset by glitches and audio problems!

And this guy thinks he can run the country?!

WATCH:

