(FOX NEWS) — Sean Hannity opened his Wednesday night program by praising Attorney General William Barr after the Justice Department released the unredacted August 2017 “scope memo” that laid out the full extent of then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative powers.

Hannity said the memo shows Mueller’s probe covered more ground than previously thought, even giving Mueller latitude to investigate people like Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn for what the host called “a bogus, non-existent Logan Act violation.”

“When this memo was written in August of 2017, the FBI already knew that the Steele Dossier was debunked. They already knew. They knew it in January of that year,” said Hannity, who noted that then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had signed the fourth and final Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) application to allow surveillance of the Trump campaign.

