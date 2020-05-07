https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/go-cdc-recommends-mail-voting-november-election-due-coronavirus-wth/

The CDC is now pushing election officials around the country to “encourage mail-in methods of voting.”

The CDC website is now pushing this on their website.

So now we’re supposed to listen to the same doctors who destroyed the US economy based on garbage university models to tell us how we’re going to vote?

Just The News reported:

On its coronavirus guidelines website, the CDC advises election officials to “encourage mail-in methods of voting if allowed in the jurisdiction” as part of a larger effort to “encourage voters to use voting methods that minimize direct contact with other people and reduce crowd size at polling stations.” The CalTech/MIT Voting Technology Project recommended that states abolish voting by mail because of the “significant cost to the real and perceived integrity of the voting process.”

The CDC is out of their purview here.

For the record — Wisconsin saw NO UPTICK in Coronavirus cases following their in-person primary elections in early April at the height of the coronavirus outbreak.

John Cardillo is spot on.

They’re not even hiding the true agenda anymore. Last I checked, elections weren’t under the CDC’s purview. https://t.co/XpyGgHuQgk — John ‘Murder Hornet’ Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 7, 2020

