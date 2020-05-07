https://www.dailywire.com/news/hes-officially-an-a-hole-axl-rose-sets-twitter-ablaze-with-treasury-secretary-feud-over-pandemic

The entertaining feud prompted a flood of responses online, many cheering on Rose. “Axl vs Mnuchin is so 2020 and I AM HERE FOR IT,” wrote one of Rose’s 1.2 million followers. “Axl Rose dragging Steve Mnuchin is what I live for.”

“Good for U Axl. We need to Lock All Them Up,” wrote another. “The level of self-owning in the Trump Administration is staggering. Never knew Steve Mnuchin was the Treasury Secretary of Liberia,” wrote another, referencing the initial wrong flag emoji. “This is the Axl Rose I have loved since 1987,” wrote another fan.

But not everyone was on Rose’s side. “Axl Rose, world renowned financial expert weighs in on coronavirus relief efforts,” wrote Mark Dice.

“Just stick to singing really bad and showing up late,” wrote a Rose non-fan. “Wow good one Axl, I wonder what would happen if we put you in [Sec. Mnuchin]’s seat and you felt the immense pressure he just went through, would you perform to the same level?” wrote another. “Would you fold? Thanks [Sec. Mnuchin] the silent majority sees you!”

