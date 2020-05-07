http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/rbd4GOaRg-g/2020-05-06-wildfire-closes-interstate-10-in-florida-panhandle

Homes were burned and residents evacuated as wildfires burned in the Florida Panhandle.

Hundreds of structures south of I-10 are threatened in Santa Rosa County.

Another fire has burned structures in Walton County.

Like most of Florida, much of the Panhandle is either abnormally dry or in a drought. Evacuations for more than 1,100 Florida Panhandle homes will remain in place until at least noon today as firefighters continue to battle the aggressive Five Mile Swamp Fire.

The situation will be further evaluated at that time, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a news release.

The fire was one of three large wildfires burning in northwest Florida Thursday morning. The other two are the 300-acre Hurst Hammock 2 Fire in Escambia County and the 575-acre Mussett Bayou Fire in Walton County.

The Five Mile Swamp Fire forced the closing of a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 10 through Santa Rosa County. The interstate remained closed Thursday morning, and the blaze had grown rapidly to more than 3 square miles and was 20% contained. At least 18 structures were destroyed or damaged by Wednesday night, Joe Zwierzchowski, spokesman for the Florida Forest Service, said in a news conference.

“This is a significant fire event,” Zwierzchowski said. “Deteriorating weather conditions, changes in the wind, a strong north wind and extremely low humidity are allowing this fire to grow.”

(MORE: Thirsty Florida Could Be In For Its Biggest Soaking of 2020)

This screenshot from a video shows a helicopter battling a wildfire near Interstate 10 in the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (Florida Forest Service via Twitter)

On Wednesday evening, Santa Rosa County spokeswoman Brandi Bates told the Pensacola New Journal that some homes had been damaged by the fire, but she didn’t know the extent of the damage or the number of homes. She said as of 6:30 p.m. 336 homes were in the fire’s direct path.

A shelter was opened at a community center, and county officials advised people not to let fears of coronavirus deter them from evacuating.

Crews are in the fourth day of battling the blaze, which began Monday after a controlled burn on private property got out of control, the News Journal reported. Zwierzchowski said the private contractor had a permit for the burn.

In Walton County, the Mussett Bayou Wildfire was burning near the Santa Rosa Beach area. Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson told WKRG-TV that the fire was caused by a person violating a burn ban and an arrest was expected soon.

“It boils down to an illegal burning,” Adkinson said. “Not a meth lab explosion, not atomic, nothing like that, it’s just somebody burning when they shouldn’t have been burning.”

The blaze had consumed nearly a square mile and was 60% contained as of early Thursday morning, the South Walton Fire District said.

About 500 homes have been evacuated. Multiple structures have burned but no injuries have been reported, according to mypanhandle.com.

In Escambia County, the Hurst Hammock 2 Fire has burned more than 300 acres. Strong winds out of the north caused the fire to burn through a woodland area toward the Perdido River and Perdido Bay, northescambia.com reported.

The fire was not threatening any homes Wednesday night and no evacuations had been ordered.

Fire danger increased throughout much of the state this week because of windy conditions and low relative humidity, according to a news release from the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The Florida Department of Transportation warned motorists of high winds Wednesday afternoon in the area of the fire.

Like most of Florida, much of the Panhandle is either “abnormally dry” or in “moderate drought” conditions, according to the latest drought monitor.

“Pensacola, Florida, usually a reliably wet part of the northern Gulf Coast in spring, has only picked up 43% of its average rain since March 1,” said weather.com senior meteorologist Jonathan Erdman.

Pensacola has received 4.59 inches of rain since March, a deficit of about 6.2 inches below normal spring rainfall.

The Florida Forest Service has battled nearly 1,100 wildfires since January. Nearly all of those were caused by humans, according to the agriculture department.

The Weather Company’s primary journalistic mission is to report on breaking weather news, the environment and the importance of science to our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

