Salon owner Shelley Luther explained why she chose to protest the lockdown order in Texas and keep her Dallas business open even after she was fined and sentenced to jail.

Luther spoke to Sean Hannity on his show on Fox News on Thursday after she was freed from jail after a decree from the Texas governor. Hannity asked her why she didn’t simply apologize when the judge asked her to admit she was wrong.

“I just couldn’t, I couldn’t bring myself to apologize,” she replied.

Luther said that officials kept pushing back the date for re-opening businesses, which forced her to re-open for the sake of her stylists.

“When he finally pushed it back a final time, I just said, I just woke up one day and I said, ‘I have to open. My stylists are calling me, they’re not making their mortgage.’ I was, at, right now, I still am not caught up, I’m two months behind on my mortgage,” she explained.

“My stylists were telling me that they want to, you know, ‘what do you think if I go underground and go to people’s houses?'” Luther continued.

“And I just said, you know that’s not a good idea, because we can’t control the environment there. We don’t know if it’s been disinfected or anything like that, and I just decided that I would reopen to create a safe space for the stylists,” she added. “And to make sure I wasn’t the reason that they weren’t making money.”

Luther went on to explain what measures she took at her salon to keep the social distancing rules and disinfect her work spaces, despite her refusal to maintain the lockdown order.

Hannity said that he would make a donation to her salon in order to help keep the business afloat for the 19 stylists who work there.

Shelley’s sentence outraged many across the country and led to the governor removing jail time as a punishment for violating the lockdown order. Texas will begin a partial reopening of businesses on Friday.

