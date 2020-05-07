https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/guess-wont-s-c-woman-said-fatal-alligator-attack-cops-say/

(THE STATE) A 57-year-old woman in South Carolina who died in an alligator attack on Friday was trying to photograph the animal and had reached out to touch it before being dragged under water, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputy Coroner Dottie Lindsay ruled Cynthia Renee Covert’s cause of death as accidental drowning, according to a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Deputies are now seeking to close the case.

