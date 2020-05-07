https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/hope-lot-people-pay-big-price-crooked-dishonest-people-trump-unloads-obamas-henchmen-following-news-flynn-case/

Earlier today the Department of Justice dropped all charges against General Michael Flynn.

The DOJ announced it is dropping the case “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information.”

President Trump was asked about the news on Flynn Thursday afternoon during a meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbot and several of his coronavirus task force members.

President Trump: He was targeted by the Obama administration. And he was targeted in order to try to take down a president. And what they’ve done is a disgrace and I hope a big price is going to be paid. A big price should be paid. There has never been anything like this in the history of our country. What they did, what Obama administration did is unprecedented. It’s never happened. Never happened. A thing like this has never happened before in the history of our country and I hope a lot of people are going to pay a big price because they are dishonest crooked people.

TRUMP ON DOJ DROPPING FLYNN CASE: “What the Obama administration did, is unprecedented.” “I hope a lot of people will pay a big price because they are dishonest, crooked people.” “They’re scum. They’re human scum.” pic.twitter.com/C4wN7tfcQp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 7, 2020

