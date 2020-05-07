https://www.theblaze.com/news/ilhan-omar-blames-racism-for-mike-flynn-charges

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) had a curt but controversial response to the news that the Department of Justice dropped their charges against Mike Flynn.

Omar tweeted on Thursday that the charges were dropped because of “white privilege.”

“White privilege at work,” she tweeted.

The phrase “white privilege” refers to a social justice contention that white people enjoy advantages because of systemic and institutionalized discrimination against minorities.

Flynn had pleaded guilty to charges including lying to the FBI in relation to the investigation into Russian election interference and alleged collusion. He had worked as the national security advisor for President Donald Trump before he was fired for lying to Vice President Mike Pence.

After the release of documents that corroborated claims of political motivation and bias by the FBI agents, his allies demanded a review of the case and some encouraged the president to pardon him.

On Thursday the Department of Justice announced that they would drop the prosecution of Flynn altogether.

Democrats strenuously objected to the decision and called for further investigations into the rationale for the unraveling of the charges against Flynn.

