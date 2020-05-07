https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/begins-california-officials-announce-program-remove-people-covid-19-homes-quarantine-centers-video/

Japanese internment camp during WWII

And here we thought Democrats were against internment camps?

Guess not.

Ventura County officials in California announced plans to remove infected residents with the Wuhan virus from their homes and place them in quarantine centers.

On Wednesday, Ventura County Health Director Robert Levin announced that the forcible quarantines are underway and will continue.

Robert Levin: Some of the people we find are going to have a hard time being isolated. If they live in a home where there is only one bathroom and there are three or four other people living there and those people don’t have covid infections we’re not going to be able to keep that person in that home. Every person who we’re isolating needs to have their own bathroom. So we’ll be moving people like this in to other kinds of housing that we have available.

As Victoria Taft pointed out Ventura County has 846,000 people and only 595 total cases since March.

This is insane.

WHAT WOULD YOU DO if your six year old son or daughter tested positive for COVID19 and was taken from your home to a quarantine center by Ventura Health Authorities? This SHOCKING VIDEO demands that you plan ahead. #BeBrave #HistoryRepeating pic.twitter.com/e5RC7dCO7o — Del Bigtree (@delbigtree) May 6, 2020

