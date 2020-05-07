https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/james-clapper-testimony-never-saw-direct-evidence-collusion/

After the urging of House Republicans and clearance from the intelligence community, the House Intelligence Committee led by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Thursday released 57 transcripts of interviews conducted during the panel’s Russia investigation.

The Republican lawmakers made the request believing the transcripts will show that Schiff has been hiding evidence favorable to President Trump that will undermine his claims of Trump-Russia collusion.

But the Democratic chairman issued a statement Thursday accompanying the release insisting the transcripts vindicate him.

“Despite the many barriers put in our way by the then-Republican Majority, and attempts by some key witnesses to lie to us and obstruct our investigation, the transcripts that we are releasing today show precisely what Special Counsel Robert Mueller also revealed: That the Trump campaign, and Donald Trump himself, invited illicit Russian help, made full use of that help, and then lied and obstructed the investigations in order to cover up this misconduct,” Schiff said in a statement.

Mueller, however, reported that after nearly two years he could not find “sufficient evidence to charge a conspiracy” between the Trump campaign and the Russian government to win the 2016 election. Mueller left it to the Justice Department to determine whether or not there was sufficient evidence of a cover-up, and Attorney General William Barr and Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded there was not.

A line from the interview with former CIA Director James Clapper already has drawn attention.

“I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting/conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election,” he said.

In a letter earlier this week requesting the release, the House Republicans argued that the House Intelligence Committee had voted in September 2018 on a bipartisan basis to make the transcripts public.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell then notified Schiff that the records had been cleared for release.

Earlier Thursday, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, wrote on Twitter that Schiff “interviewed 53 witnesses during his Russia witch hunt.”

“Not a single one provided evidence of collusion,” Jordan wrote. “Release the transcripts!”

See the House Intelligence Committee’s archive of the witness transcripts

