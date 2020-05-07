https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/collusion-justice-james-comey-recusal/2020/05/07/id/966597

Justice was served Thursday when Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn had charges against him of lying to FBI investigators dropped, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions told Newsmax TV.

“I am happy for Gen. Flynn,” Sessions told Thursday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.” “He was a three-star general in charge of the Defense Intelligence Agency. He was globally sophisticated in international relations, and he was a great help to President [Donald] Trump.

“It was such a sad thing the way that all happened,” Sessions continued, adding, “then when we reveal the notes and that director of the FBI [James] Comey directed these agents to go into the White House in just a few days after the president took office, to go around the White House counsel, to go around the chief of staff . . . he admitted he did it to take advantage of the chaos in the first few days of the administration and really set him up in this situation.

“I’m proud of Attorney General Barr, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Jensen . . . for making this decision. I think it’s right – and justice, I believe, was done.”

Sessions was asked whether he regretted recusing himself from the Flynn investigation.

“This took place before I became attorney general,” Sessions said. “I had not been confirmed at the time when this occurred. It was my view early on, after talking to a lot of people at the Department of Justice and former members of the department that he was not a healthy leader.”

“I believe from Day 1 that he [Comey] really should be removed,” Sessions added. “And when the president asked me about it, I was pleased to promptly send him a letter suggesting his removal. Those are some unfortunate events. But regulations, flat laws of the department required that a person who served as a part of a campaign can’t investigate the campaign of which they are a part.”

