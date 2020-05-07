http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KoC_ljIZUR0/

House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler (D-NY) reacted furiously to the Department of Justice reportedly dropping its criminal case against retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, referring to the Thursday development as “outrageous.”

“This is outrageous! Flynn PLEADED GUILTY to lying to investigators,” Nadler wrote on social media. “The evidence against him is overwhelming. Now, a politicized DOJ is dropping the case.”

“The decision to overrule the special counsel is without precedent and warrants an immediate explanation,” the New York Democrat added.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency, I worked with DOJ to postpone our scheduled hearing with AG Barr as attentions and resources appropriately went to responding to the pandemic. But rest assured, we are going to reschedule that hearing, ASAP, and demand answers!” he concluded.

President Trump celebrated the reported move involving his former national security advisor, stating: “He was an innocent man… Now in my book he’s an even greater warrior.”

“I hope a lot of people are going to pay a big price,” the president added, before accusing Obama-era FBI officials of committing treason. “They’re scum.”

The president made the remarks as he met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the Oval Office.

The move is a stunning reversal for one of the signature cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. It comes even though prosecutors for the past three years have maintained that Flynn lied to the FBI in a January 2017 interview about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

Flynn himself admitted as much, pleading guilty before asking to withdraw the plea, and became a key cooperator for Mueller the special counsel investigated ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

In court documents being filed Thursday, the Justice Department said it is dropping the case “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information.” The documents were obtained by The Associated Press.

The Department said it had concluded that Flynn’s interview by the FBI was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and that the interview was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”

The U.S. attorney reviewing the Flynn case, Jeff Jensen, recommended dropping the case to Attorney General William Barr last week and formalized the recommendation in a document this week.

