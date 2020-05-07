http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CjxrdpZqa2A/

Jim Bognet, a former Donald Trump administration official and Pennsylvania eighth district Republican candidate, said in a statement on Thursday that the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn highlighted the abuses of power under former FBI Director James Comey.

Bognet released his statement after the Department of Justice (DOJ) reportedly dropped its prosecution of former National Security Adviser General Michael Flynn, according to the Associated Press. Bognet hopes to unseat Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA) during the 2020 congressional elections.

Bognet said that the prosecution against Flynn shows the abuses of power that occurred at the FBI under former director James Comey.

Bognet said in a statement on Thursday:

The charges against General Michael Flynn were dropped today, further highlighting the abuses of power under former FBI Director James Comey. Comey’s minions went after General Flynn from the start of the administration to hamstring President Donald J. Trump. Today’s action by the Department of Justice is long overdue and rights a wrong, unfortunately after three years of wrongful prosecution and pressure on a man who spent decades serving his country.

The news follows after recently released evidence from Flynn’s lawyers showed that FBI agents attempted to trap Flynn into lying to them, in hopes that he would be prosecuted or fired.

“As I have said before, the lamestream media and the Deep State have relentlessly targeted President Trump and his supporters since before his first day in office,” the Pennsylvania conservative added.

“Coupled with the FISA abuses, we now have overwhelming evidence that the FBI was politicized to target our lawfully elected President. This was shameful and wrong, and must never be allowed to occur again,” Bognet said.

“I will stand with President Trump and defend him against attacks from the Do-Nothing Democrats, the lamestream media, and the Deep State,” Bognet added.

