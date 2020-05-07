https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/jordan-fbi-failed-turn-missing-fisa-files/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The top Republican on the House Oversight Committee is turning up the heat on FBI Director Christopher Wray to answer for persistent flaws in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act process.

Rep. Jim Jordan sent a letter to DOJ Inspector General Horowitz on Friday, zeroing in on widespread issues found in the preliminary results of a March FISA audit. The Ohio Republican noted “the FBI was unable to locate the Woods files for four additional files that the OIG had requested — meaning the OIG could not review those applications.”

His letter, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, reveals that as of April 21, the DOJ watchdog reported, “The FBI had not yet located or followed-up on these four missing Woods files.”

