https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/496640-justice-drops-case-against-flynn

The Justice Department is moving to drop its case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn for charges of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia shortly before President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump ally named next postmaster general Biden says he’ll reverse DeVos rule bolstering protections for those accused of campus sexual assault Reopen America — and repeal the SALT limitation MORE took office.

Flynn had entered into an agreement in 2017 to cooperate with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and plead guilty, but he had since withdrawn from the plea agreement and was fighting the charges.

Documents released late last month have fueled conservative claims that the FBI was out to entrap Flynn, who was ousted from the White House after misleading Vice President Pence and others about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DOJ said in a court filing Thursday that it no longer believed it could make a case against the former three-star Army general.

“The Government is not persuaded that the January 24, 2017 interview was conducted with a legitimate investigative basis and therefore does not believe Mr. Flynn’s statements were material even if untrue,” the department said in its motion. “Moreover, we do not believe that the Government can prove either the relevant false statements or their materiality beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The DOJ said that it believed the FBI investigation into Flynn had been conducted improperly after uncovering new internal bureau communications.

According to those records, the FBI had initially moved to close the investigation in 2016 after finding a lack of evidence, but the bureau neglected to approve the move, allowing agents to probe Flynn’s conversations with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian diplomat.

The filing submitted Thursday also notes that FBI officials had expressed doubt about whether they believed Flynn had lied during his interview.

Just before the department moved to drop the case Thursday, one of the prosecutors abruptly withdrew from the case with a one-sentence court filing.

The developments come amid Trump’s recent public attacks on the case against his former national security adviser.

“What happened to General Michael Flynn, a war hero, should never be allowed to happen to a citizen of the United States again!” the president tweeted last week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

