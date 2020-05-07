https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/HSI-scams-coronavirus-homeland-security/2020/05/07/id/966573

Unscrupulous crooks, often seeking out victims online, are using the coronavirus pandemic to peddle phony masks, gowns, tests and fake cures for COVID-19.

However, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is partnering with private health care and internet firms to start cracking down on those committing fraud against a population in fear of the coronavirus, the South China Morning Post reports.

In El Paso, HSI investigators seized $140,000 worth of phony COVID-19 supplies, including unauthorized test kits, shipments of alleged anti-viral products and four shipments of fake, mislabeled and unapproved face masks, the El Paso Times reported.

Erik Breitzke, HSI acting special agent, said, “It’s a tragedy that greedy, unscrupulous individuals would risk the health and lives of people to make a quick buck. HSI and our law enforcement partners are working diligently to prevent these unauthorized and potentially unsafe products from entering the marketplace to ensure the safety of the American people.”

HSI launched Operation Stolen Promise in April, to target fraudulent websites, importation of prohibited pharmaceuticals and medical supplies and online financial fraud.

HSI’s Alysa Erichs, acting director, said in a statement that scammers were “exploiting this time of anxiety and uncertainty to take advantage of consumers’ fears. HSI has made it a top priority to investigate anyone attempting to use the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud other people.”

HSI is partnering with Pfizer and Merck pharmaceutical firms, 3M, Citi, Amazon and Alibaba in its efforts to stop online scam artists from preying on a public ridden with fear of COVID-19.

The FBI recently said in a statement, “Scammers are leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic to steal your money, your personal information, or both. Don’t let them.

“Be alert to counterfeit products such as sanitizing products and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including N-95 respirator masks, goggles, full face shields, protective gowns, and gloves.”

Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt said, “Working alongside our law enforcement partners and the private industry, the Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch is taking action against all manner of COVID-19 consumer scams.

“Disrupting internet-based fraud schemes is an important part of our effort to protect consumers from financial loss and health-related harms.”

The FBI said it has handled 3,600 complaints of COVID-19 scams which “advertised fake vaccines and cures, operated fraudulent charity drives, delivered malware or hosted various other types of scams.”

