Law & Order: SVU actor Chris Meloni threw countless people in jail during his 12 seasons playing a hot-headed NYPD detective. The actor appeared to still be in character on Thursday when he expressed frustration over the Justice Department’s decision to drop its case against Gen. Michael Flynn.

Chris Meloni blasted the Justice Department’s announcement, claiming corruption at the highest levels. “We take another step closer to corrupt authoritarian rule,” he wrote shortly the news broke on Thursday.

“Justice Dept. moves to drop case against Michael Flynn, former Trump adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI” We take another step closer to corrupt authoritarian rule — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) May 7, 2020

Breitbart News reported that the case against Flyyn was dropped after new evidence showed FBI agents apparently attempting to trap the defendant into lying in the hopes that he would be prosecuted or fired. Earlier Thursday, prosecutor Brandon Van Grack withdrew from the case.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI under pressure and on the advice of his former counsel. But after the Mueller investigation found no evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, Flynn moved earlier this year to withdraw his guilty plea.

The case against Flynn began to collapse after Attorney General William Barr appointed an outside prosecutor, Jeffrey Jensen, to review the Justice Department’s case.

Chris Meloni has frequently used his Twitter account to mock President Donald Trump and members of his administration. The actor recently signed on to return to Law & Order: SVU for its upcoming 22nd season.

