In response to the shocking fatal shooting of 25-year-old black man Ahmaud Arbery, NBA star LeBron James said black people in America are “literally hunted everyday/everytime.”

“We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes!” James tweeted Wednesday.

“Can’t even go for a damn jog man!” continued the NBA star. “Like [what the f***] man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud (Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the […] heavens above to your family!!”

James added the hashtags “#StayWoke” and “#ProfiledCauseWeAreSimplyBlack“

We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the….. pic.twitter.com/r1PNxs8Vgn — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 6, 2020

On Tuesday, Georgia Prosecutor Tom Durden announced that the fatal shooting of Arbery will be reviewed by a grand jury once court business is allowed to continue.

“The shooting, which occurred in late February, drew significant attention after graphic footage of Arbery’s last moments circulated early Tuesday morning, ahead of the prosecutor’s announcement that the case would go to a grand jury,” The Daily Wire reported Wednesday.

The video clip of the shooting, released by attorney Lee Merritt, “shows Arbery running down the street in the direction of a white pickup truck. Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, who are father and son, can be seen waiting at the truck, armed. When Arbery approaches the truck, he goes around the passenger side, and a struggle begins between him and Travis McMichael, who is holding a shotgun.”

“The series of events captured in this video confirm what all the evidence indicated prior to its release — Ahmaud Arbery was pursued by three white men that targeted him solely because of his race and murdered him without justification. This is murder,” wrote Merritt in a post that included the disturbing video.

According to a police report, Gregory McMichael, a former investigator with the district attorney’s office, said he believed Arbery to be a suspect in a recent string of break-ins, and he and the other men followed him when they saw him “hauling ass” down the road. The shooting occurred when Arbery attacked his son, he said. Waycross District Attorney George Barnhill, who has recused himself from the case, says Arbery had a history of mental health issues and criminal acts.

“Based on the video footage and news reports that I have seen, I am deeply concerned with the events surrounding the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery,” State Attorney General Chris Carr said. “I expect justice to be carried out as swiftly as possible.”

James’ post quickly went viral, garnering nearly 300,000 likes.

While a flood of fans promoted James’ statement, it was criticized by former ESPN sportswriter Jason Whitlock, who was subsequently attacked online. “This isn’t helpful,” Whitlock wrote. “It’s twitter trolling.”

“It’s using this man’s tragedy to build a brand as more outspoken than Michael Jordan,” the commentator added. “There are all kinds of ways to draw attention to this tragedy. Suggesting that we are hunted everyday/every time is just s***-stirring.”

This isn’t helpful. It’s twitter trolling. It’s using this man’s tragedy to build a brand as more outspoken than Michael Jordan. There are all kinds of ways to draw attention to this tragedy. Suggesting that we are hunted everyday/every time is just shit-stirring. https://t.co/zLPICaCKuA — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) May 6, 2020

In 2014, James wore an “I Can’t Breathe” t-shirt before a Cleveland NBA game, a nod to Eric Garner, who died after a confrontation with a New York Police Department officer. He’s also been vocal in his support for Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers QB who refused to stand for the national anthem in protest of “systemic racism” in America and police brutality.

