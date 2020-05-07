http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6Mw1SOl5QOA/

Lakers star LeBron James told fans on Twitter that blacks are “literally hunted everyday,” in response to the killing of an unarmed black man in Georgia.

James’ post comes on the heels of a renewed focus on a shooting that occurred in Georgia on Feb. 23 when a 25-year-old black man named Ahmaud Arbery was killed by two white men while jogging near Brunswick, Georgia.

The NBA star tweeted a photo meme of Arbery with a caption reading, “I was murdered by an armed father and son who hunted me down and shot me as I jogged in a Georgia neighborhood. Neither of my killers have been charged. My name is Ahmaud Arbery.”

To that image, James added a message insisting, “We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog, man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud (Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family!!”

Arbery was confronted by Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis, 34. Travis reportedly shot Arbery twice with a shotgun. The pair told police that they thought Arbery was a burglary suspect. When they confronted him, the McMichael’s claim Arbery “violently attacked” the younger of the two.

The case has caught the interest of the nation after a graphic video of the incident made its way online.

The case has been complicated by the fact that the McMichaels are the only surviving witnesses to the incident, and the elder McMichaels once worked for the local district attorney causing several conflicts of interest in the case.

The latest DA, Tom Durden, has said that he will recommend the case be handed to a grand jury for possible charges.

