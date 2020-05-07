https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/lying-psychotic-rep-adam-schiff-releases-statement-full-lies-claiming-president-trump-sought-help-russia-ukraine-pure-evil/

US Representative Adam Schiff from California released a statement today along with documents from the House interviews with individuals related to the Russia Collusion scandal. For years and even today, Schiff claimed Trump worked with Russia. This horrible lie is now being put to bed as the truth finally comes out.

Not a single witness in front of the House Committee in search of the truth about Trump and Russia could provide any evidence that the President and Russia worked together in 2016 and 2017 to steal the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton.

Adam Schiff held on to documents of interviews in front of the House for months and demanded the DNI not to release these documents to the public despite the fact that the House had voted on their release back in 2018.

In his statement, the cunning liar Schiff stuck to the now totally debunked claim that President Trump worked with Russia in the 2016 election. Schiff uses as his source, the now totally debunked Mueller report, to support his crazy accusations. He then jumped to his outrageous and criminal Ukraine scandal.

Read my full statement on the release of these important transcripts:https://t.co/37Jaal93Zy pic.twitter.com/VNgWpi5CGx — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 7, 2020

Schiff also claimed that General Flynn’s case being dismissed was an act of a corrupt AG:

Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI about his illicit Russian contacts. His lies do not now become truths. This dismissal does not exonerate him. But it does incriminate Bill Barr. In the worst politicization of the Justice Department in its history. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 7, 2020

Schiff has no morals, no conscious, no integrity and no love for justice.

