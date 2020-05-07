https://www.theblaze.com/levintv/trump-press-lincoln

The media melted down this week after President Donald Trump said he’s been treated worse by the press than any previous president, including Abraham Lincoln, during a Fox News town hall event in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

“I am greeted with a hostile press the likes of which no president has ever seen,” Trump said. “The closest would be that gentleman right up there,” he added, pointing to Lincoln’s statue. “They always said Lincoln, nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse.”

Predictably, the mainstream media took President Trump’s comments out of context and made it sound as though he was saying he’s been treated worse, by the public in general, than a man who was assassinated for emancipating the slaves.

But as BlazeTV host Mark Levin pointed out, the president specifically said that the press have treated him worse than Abraham Lincoln, and he’s absolutely right.

“There was nothing wrong with what the president said about how he’s being treated press … he’s right about that,” Levin said.

“So what did the press do? They proved exactly what he was saying,” he added.

In this clip, Levin takes a look back at past presidential press coverage compared to how President Trump is treated by the press.

