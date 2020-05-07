https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/496508-mcconnell-mounting-gop-pressure-state-aid-coronavirus

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHillicon Valley: Uber to lay off thousands of employees | Facebook content moderation board announces members | Lawmakers introduce bill to cut down online child exploitation Senate to attempt to override Trump’s Iran war powers veto Thursday Durbin: ‘I do feel safe’ at the Capitol MORE (R-Ky.) is facing growing calls within his own conference to increase financial assistance to state and local governments, something the GOP leader shut down during recent coronavirus relief talks with Democrats.

Support for more state aid is coming from Republican Sens. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyRomney proposes temporarily raising pay for essential workers amid pandemic Poll: Biden leads Trump by 7 points in North Carolina Poll: Trump has 5-point lead over Biden in Texas MORE (Utah), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSusan Collins says she will vote for Trump’s intelligence chief nominee Bipartisan senators call for Treasury to help struggling bus industry Ratcliffe vows to deliver unvarnished intelligence MORE (Maine), Bill Cassidy William (Bill) Morgan CassidyObstacles mount for deal on next coronavirus bill GOP divided over state aid during coronavirus pandemic Five fights for Congress’s fifth coronavirus bill MORE (La.), John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (La.), Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiMcConnell pressed to expand coronavirus testing in Senate McConnell rejects calls to cancel Senate schedule amid pandemic Trump floats funding for oil after historic market loss MORE (Alaska), Dan Sullivan Daniel Scott SullivanSenate expected to return to Washington next week after coronavirus-sparked break OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump criticizes banks withholding funds from certain fossil fuel projects | Treasury considers lending program for oil producers| White House uses Arbor Day to renew push for 1 trillion trees initiative Trump criticizes banks withholding funds from certain fossil fuel projects MORE (Alaska) and Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Wellons Moore CapitoInfrastructure investments have never been so good White House, Congress reach deal to replenish small-business loan program GOP senator proposes amendment to Paycheck Protection Program MORE (W.Va.).

The boldest push has come from Cassidy, who teamed up with Sen. Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezDemocrats warn against pausing WHO aid: Coronavirus not time to ‘upend our relationship’ Hillicon Valley: Facebook launches portal for coronavirus information | EU sees spike in Russian misinformation on outbreak | Senate Dem bill would encourage mail-in voting | Lawmakers question safety of Google virus website Democratic senators press Google over privacy of coronavirus screening site MORE (D-N.J.) to propose a $500 billion fund that would “make sure state and local governments can maintain essential services.”

Sullivan and Kennedy are pushing more modest plans giving states greater flexibility to spend money already provided by the federal government to cover general revenue shortfalls.

Those proposals are running up against McConnell’s opposition to more funding.

The Kentucky Republican last month said “this whole business of additional assistance for state and local governments needs to be thoroughly evaluated,” which his office later characterized as “stopping blue state bailouts” for states such as California, Illinois and New York.

But his GOP colleagues are now joining calls for more federal aid to states, arguing their red states also face dire fiscal challenges caused by the deadly pandemic.

Romney walked into a Republican lunch on Tuesday with an oversized chart headlined: “Blue states aren’t the only ones who are getting screwed.”

The graphic illustrated how states with Republican governors, places like Missouri and Florida, are grappling with severe revenue shortfalls.

Emerging from a GOP lunch meeting Wednesday, Romney told reporters, “We’re discussing state circumstances.”

“Different states are in different positions, and we’re looking at those realities,” he added.

McConnell has responded to colleagues by pointing out that a Treasury–Federal Reserve lending facility with more than $4 trillion in loan-backstopping power has broadened its focus to include municipalities, according to a senator familiar with the internal debate.

But critics like Collins say smaller local governments aren’t being helped by the Treasury-Fed loan program.

On Wednesday, Collins said she is talking to Cassidy about legislation to increase aid to states and is fighting for a provision to ensure rural states are treated fairly.

“I have made suggestions that we avoid the [Senate Democratic Leader Charles] Schumer-type provision that was included in the first tranche of state aid that discriminated against rural states,” she said, arguing the $2.2 trillion CARES Act “created a Treasury loan facility that was only available to entities, communities, or counties or boroughs with populations of 500,000 or more.”

Collins faces a competitive reelection bid this year in a state that’s projected to lose $200 million in revenue by the end of June and as much as $1 billion by the middle of 2021, according to Moody’s Analytics.

McConnell, responding to calls for “additional legislation” on Tuesday, said “we are not ruling that out.”

“But we think we’re going to take a pause here, do a good job of evaluating what we’ve already done,” he said, speaking for Republican colleagues.

He noted that guidance from the Treasury Department “provides some flexibility on the state and local front where we’ve already allocated $150 billion.”

The GOP proposals with the most momentum would give state and local governments flexibility to use $150 billion in stabilization funding passed by Congress in March to cover budget shortfalls.

Sullivan introduced the Coronavirus Relief Fund Flexibility Act that would allow federal funds to replace state and local revenue shortfalls sustained between March 1 and Dec. 31.

That measure is co-sponsored by Capito, Murkowski, Sen. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerThe Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Sen. Coons says US needs to invest in vaccine manufacturing now; uncertainty looms over states reopening Five things to know about the turmoil in the oil market OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump criticizes banks withholding funds from certain fossil fuel projects | Treasury considers lending program for oil producers| White House uses Arbor Day to renew push for 1 trillion trees initiative MORE (R-N.D.), Sen. Angus King Angus KingRatcliffe vows to deliver unvarnished intelligence GOP, Democratic senators call for more assistance to local media in coronavirus stimulus Overnight Health Care: White House says US has enough tests for phase one | Trump defends protesters challenging social distancing | Hospitals fear being shortchanged on virus funding MORE (I-Maine) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon WhitehouseGOP eyes confirmation hearing next week for controversial Trump circuit court pick More than 70 lawmakers join suit challenging Trump power plant rollbacks Democrats offer bill to undo business tax provisions in coronavirus law MORE (D-R.I.).

The CARES Act, which was signed into law March 27, limits federal help to state and local governments to cover expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency and were not accounted for in budgets approved before the end of March.

Murkowski said her state has seen a significant shortfall in revenue because of a major drop-off in tourism.

Cruise line operators, who were hit early on this year with fast-spreading infections, have halted their popular tours of the Alaska coastline. Murkowski noted that 58 percent of tourists visit Alaska via cruise ships.

“We all recognize that extraordinary resources have been directed to the states but in many cases — mine is a perfect example — it’s going to be difficult to spend that all on COVID-related [priorities] if there isn’t some way to allow communities to have some level of offset for lost revenue,” she said.

Murkowski pointed to Denali Borough, home to Denali National Park and Preserve, where she said tourism dollars have dried up.

“Their economy is tourism. During the summertime that’s when they make all their money and they make it from bed tax,” she said. “That borough that gets 80 percent of its revenues from bed tax doesn’t have the means to increase taxes on 1,800 people.”

Senate Republican Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneSenate expected to approve House-passed surveillance powers bill next week Battle brewing over how to get more relief money to Americans Senate steps into ‘strange’ new era MORE (S.D.) said Wednesday there is a vocal group of Republican senators advocating for more state assistance but noted that a large number of GOP lawmakers remain opposed.

“There’s some sympathy for the plight of state and local governments,” Thune said.

“Most of our members, I think, would prefer allowing some additional flexibilities for the dollars that have already been appropriated versus a big new infusion of cash,” he said. “We’re batting it around. There’s some really strong views on the other side of that.”

“We’ll continue to discuss it and see where we come down,” he added.

Cramer said that while he supports Sullivan’s bill to give state and local governments more flexibility to spend federal assistance, he doesn’t yet support sending out another tranche of aid.

“What we’ve done to this point is a lot when you consider the Medicaid expansion, the education dollars, the $150 billion [state stabilization fund]. That represents over a quarter of all of the states’ entire revenue that they collect in a year,” he said.

A Senate Republican aide said President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump ally named next postmaster general Biden says he’ll reverse DeVos rule bolstering protections for those accused of campus sexual assault Reopen America — and repeal the SALT limitation MORE could determine whether a critical number of Republicans line up behind another tranche for federal relief for state and local budgets.

“I get the sense there are probably a number of other members willing to go along with that,” the aide said. “The wildcard is obviously Trump. He’s shown no interest in being tight-fisted on spending matters. If you give him whatever wants, he’ll write the check and then all those Republicans will go along with it because Trump supports it.”

Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulHillicon Valley: Uber to lay off thousands of employees | Facebook content moderation board announces members | Lawmakers introduce bill to cut down online child exploitation Durbin: ‘I do feel safe’ at the Capitol Senate expected to approve House-passed surveillance powers bill next week MORE (R-Ky.), an outspoken fiscal conservative, said the federal deficit has grown too big to give any more money to states.

“There really isn’t any money to send anyone. I mean, there is no rainy-day fund, there is no savings, we’d have to borrow it,” he said. “A lot of the money we currently borrow is from China, so we’d have to be more indebted to China in order to send more money to states.”

