A member of the U.S. military who serves as a valet for President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump ally named next postmaster general Biden says he’ll reverse DeVos rule bolstering protections for those accused of campus sexual assault Reopen America — and repeal the SALT limitation MORE has tested positive for the coronavirus, underscoring the threat of the virus to top officials in Washington, D.C., even as the president insists the country must start to reopen.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

CNN first reported that the individual who tested positive is a member of the U.S. Navy who serves as one of the president’s personal valets. The network reported that the individual started exhibiting symptoms on Wednesday morning.

The valet is the second known individual who works at the White House to test positive for the virus, which health officials have warned is highly transmissible. A staffer in Vice President Pence’s office tested positive for the virus in March.

Trump and Pence have been tested regularly for the virus. The White House has also administered rapid tests to individuals traveling with Trump or Pence or who meet with them in person, and reporters who enter White House grounds are given temperature checks.

The Senate returned to the Capitol this week to resume in-person work, even though the physician in Congress warned he only had the capacity to test lawmakers who showed symptoms. The Trump administration offered to provide rapid testing, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHillicon Valley: Uber to lay off thousands of employees | Facebook content moderation board announces members | Lawmakers introduce bill to cut down online child exploitation Senate to attempt to override Trump’s Iran war powers veto Thursday Durbin: ‘I do feel safe’ at the Capitol MORE (R-Ky.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOn The Money: House hits gas, Senate pumps brakes on T more in relief | Battle brewing over how to get more relief money to Americans | Private sector lost 20.2 million jobs in April: ADP Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says public health threat of loneliness compounded by COVID-19; Trump says task force will ‘evolve’ White House sticks with Republican attorneys general fighting to overturn ObamaCare MORE (D-Calif.) rejected the outreach, saying the resources should be devoted to front-line workers.

The president has left the White House twice in the past week, though it’s unclear whether he was in close proximity to the driver who tested positive. Trump spent last weekend at Camp David, and he traveled to Arizona on Tuesday to visit a Honeywell facility that is manufacturing N95 respirator masks used by health care workers treating coronavirus patients.

The president has in recent days been adamant about the need to start lifting restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus and allow businesses to reopen. More than 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the past month as the virus grips the economy.

“I’m not saying anything is perfect,” Trump said in Arizona. “And yes, will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get our country open, and we have to get it open soon.”

More than 1.2 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University data, and more than 73,000 people in the country have died from the virus.

–This report was updated at 11:46 a.m.

