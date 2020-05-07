https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/mr-schiff-wouldnt-know-truth-poked-one-bug-eyes-sidney-powell-unloads-shifty-schiff-case-dropped-gen-flynn-video/

Earlier today the Department of Justice dropped all charges against General Michael Flynn.

The DOJ announced it is dropping the case “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information.”

This afternoon Flynn Attorney Sidney Powell joined Lou Dobbs to discuss today’s astounding news on General Flynn.

General Flynn took a couple parting shots a serial liar Adam Schiff.

Sidney Powell: We’re both obviously relieved and gratified that we have an attorney general and other attorneys in the Department of Justice right now with enough integrity to bring the truth to light. And agents who were willing to dig for it before they found it and expose it so the public can see it… Mr. Schiff wouldn’t know the truth if it poked him in one of his bug-eyes! Because General Flynn’s plea was neither knowing or voluntary and both of those things are required for a guilty plea.

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

