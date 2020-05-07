http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/s3zisOcB5GA/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” host Brian Williams stated that President Trump’s criticism of China’s handling of the coronavirus earlier in the day was part of a “daily diversion to China” by Trump.

After playing a clip of President Trump discussing the damage caused by the coronavirus and stating that it “could have been stopped in China” before it spread to the United States, Williams remarked, “And that last bit right there is part of what’s become the president’s daily diversion to China, as he correctly was lamenting the damage piling up in this country.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

