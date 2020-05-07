https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/multimillionaire-celebrities-call-end-capitalism-comfort-luxury-mansions/

(SUMMIT NEWS) Multimillionaire celebrities have signed a petition calling for an end to capitalism from the comfort of their luxury mansions.

The petition, called ‘Please, let’s not go back to normal’, says the COVID-19 pandemic is a “tragedy,” but that the “ongoing ecological catastrophe is a meta-crisis.”

“The pursuit of consumerism and an obsession with productivity have led us to deny the value of life itself: that of plants, that of animals, and that of a great number of human beings,” states the letter. “Pollution, climate change, and the destruction of our remaining natural zones has brought the world to a breaking point.”

The petition urges world leaders to not allow everyone to “go back to normal” after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

