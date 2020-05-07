https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/must-see-video-senator-lindsey-graham-no-legal-justification-muellers-appointment-entire-mueller-investigation-illegitimate-video/

At the 2:30 mark in the interview with Hannity below, Senator Lindsey Graham says the following:

Well the legal foundation to justify Mueller’s appointment, in my view, does not exist. That’s why this memo is so important. They name four people. Rosenstein tells Mueller to look at four people. August the 2nd, 2017, Carter Page is one of the four. You just said it better than anybody. [In] January, eight months before, the sub-source disavowed the dossier. There was no legal justification to suspect Carter Page of being a Russian agent because it all depended upon the dossier and that crumbled in January.

Flynn’s case was looked at by the field office in Washington, January the 4th of 2017, and they said there’s no reason to believe he’s doing anything wrong. He shouldn’t be part of Crossfire Hurricane.

Papadopoulos is on tape in 2016 denying working with the Russians, to say to do so would be treason. So there was no legitimate reason to believe any of these four [Manafort included] were working with the Russians on August the 2nd, 2017. Therefore the entire Mueller investigation was illegitimate to begin with. That’s very important.

