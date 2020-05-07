https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/nadler-explodes-doj-dropping-flynn-case-says-will-hold-hearing-ag-barr-asap/

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, exploded in outrage at the decision by the Department of Justice to drop its case against former Trump administration National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn on Thursday, vowing to hold a hearing “ASAP” to demand answers from Attorney General William Barr.

Rep. Nadler addresses the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, January 24, file screen image.

“This is outrageous! Flynn PLEADED GUILTY to lying to investigators. The evidence against him is overwhelming. Now, a politicized DOJ is dropping the case. The decision to overrule the special counsel is without precedent and warrants an immediate explanation…Due to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency, I worked with DOJ to postpone our scheduled hearing with AG Barr as attentions and resources appropriately went to responding to the pandemic. But rest assured, we are going to reschedule that hearing, ASAP, and demand answers! 2/2”

Nadler’s press release added that he will call for the Inspector General for the Department of Justice to investigate the Flynn decision.

“The decision to drop the charges against General Flynn is outrageous.The evidence against General Flynn is overwhelming. He pleaded guilty to lying to investigators. And now a politicized and thoroughly corrupt Department of Justice is going to let the President’s crony simply walk away.Americans are right to be furious and worried about the continued erosion of our rule of law. “Even in the height of a national emergency—perhaps especially so—our country requires an impartial justice system. We are not supposed to get special treatment because we are friends with the President or refused to cooperate with federal investigators on his behalf. The decision to overrule the special counsel is without precedent and requires immediate explanation. “In light of the ongoing pandemic, I worked with the Department to delay our scheduled hearing with the Attorney General. It is my intent to reschedule that hearing as soon as possible.I will also ask the Inspector General for the Department of Justice to investigate this matter. The integrity of our criminal justice system is at stake, and the American people deserve answers.”

The Wall Street Journal’s Kimberly Strassel weighed on Nadler’s accusation of a politicized decision on Flynn.

“To repeat, the man who made the call was U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen, 10 yrs FBI/10 yrs career prosecutor. Any journo worth their salt should be demanding what evidence Nadler has that Jensen is “politicized.” Otherwise they should refuse to give traction to such fact-free claim.”

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerru Kupec issued a statement from Jensen, U.S Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri who was tasked by Barr in February to review the Flynn case:

STATEMENT: USA Jeff Jensen who reviewed Flynn case. “Through the course of my review of General Flynn’s case, I concluded the proper and just course was to dismiss the case. I briefed Attorney General Barr on my findings, advised him on these conclusions, and he agreed.”

