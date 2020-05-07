https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/nearly-apprehended-border-crossers-immediately-kicked-cbp-due-coronavirus-order/

Nearly all migrants that have been apprehended trying to cross the southern border illegally have been immediately expelled from the United States under the new coronavirus order.

New numbers released by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reveal that a whopping 90% of people detained for trying to hop the border have been immediately returned to Mexico.

The expulsions have fallen under Title 42, which are subject to immediately removal from the US. Only 21 percent of cases were processed under this order in March.

The Hill reports that in total, 15,862 people were apprehended at the southwest border in April; 14,416 were processed as Title 42 cases, while only 1,446 were processed as Title 8 — individuals who violated immigration law by entering the country between ports of entry.

CPB has also reported a massive drop in apprehensions, as less people are currently trying to cross. Single adults apprehended dropped 39 percent from the previous month.

“The numbers also show that family units and unaccompanied minors are for the most part not attempting to cross the border during the pandemic,” the Hill report continues. “Apprehensions of unaccompanied children at the southwest border dropped 75 percent, to 734 in April from 2,938 in March, while apprehensions of people traveling with their families dropped 82 percent, to 604 in April from 3,369 in March.”

