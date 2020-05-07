https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/new-campus-sex-assault-plan-requiring-due-process-gets-pushback/

(BBC NEWS) U.S. universities must hold hearings on campus sexual assault claims where alleged victims and attackers can be cross-examined, according to federal guidelines.

The mandate is part of a new set of US Department of Education rules on how places of learning must handle sexual misconduct cases.

The agency said the rules will ensure fairness to accusers and accused.

Critics said they will discourage victims from reporting attacks.

