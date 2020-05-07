https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-poll-finds-trump-leading-biden-in-six-swing-states

A new poll finds that President Trump is leading former Vice President Joe Biden by two points in six swing states.

The poll, conducted by Change Research and CNBC, surveyed voters between May 1-3 in six states: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Over 3,500 respondents were asked if they planned to vote in the presidential election in November; 98% said they would.

Although 76% of respondents thought the economy was either “not-so-good” or “poor” across the nation, and 70% felt the same way about their state’s economy, 38% of respondents were either “somewhat confident” or “very confident” about the economy over the next year. 39% felt the same way about their wages rising over the next year. 71% thought the economy was in a recession.

46% of respondents had a favorable opinion of President Trump, while only 36% had a favorable opinion of Biden. 49% of respondents approved of the job Trump was doing as president. When asked whom they would prefer to vote for in November, 47% said Trump, while 45% said Biden. Among undecided voters, Trump led Biden 11% to 10%.

57% of respondents disliked socialism, while 52% liked capitalism.

In the 2016 presidential election, President Trump won Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, all within one percentage point; Trump won by 1.2, 3.5 and 3.6 points in Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.

The Daily Wire reported on Wednesday:

Former Vice President Joe Biden held a significant national lead over President Donald Trump in most opinion polls, even as late as last week, but a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released late Tuesday shows Trump narrowing that gap, with the pair now within just two points. Last week, Biden led the Reuters/Ipsos poll by a respectable six points, as Americans expressed concern that Trump was not effectively handling the coronavirus crisis. Now, though, that lead has “evaporated,” according to Reuters, leaving Biden just two points ahead of Trump and well within the poll’s three point margin of error. Biden’s lead is down even further from a month ago when he led Trump by a staggering eight points nationwide. “The opinion poll conducted on Monday and Tuesday found that 43% of registered voters said they would support Biden in the Nov. 3 presidential election, while 41% said they would back Trump. That makes the contest essentially a toss-up, as the results are within the poll’s credibility interval,” the outlet said. “Biden led by 6 percentage points in a similar poll last week and by 8 points in a poll that ran April 15 to 21.”

After the 2016 election, US News & World Report stated, “Donald Trump not only made history by winning the 2016 presidential election, he remade the battleground-state map by punching successfully through a wall of blue states that had been carried by Democrats for decades … Trump did it by flipping a handful of upper Midwestern states into his column by the slimmest of margins, guaranteeing them to top the battleground list for any Democrat who aspires to challenge him in 2020.”

