A court filing from 1996 has been unearthed that helps corroborate the claims made by Tara Reade of sexual assault allegedly committed by Joe Biden three years prior.

The document was first reported by the Tribune in San Luis Obispo, California, on Thursday.

Reade accuses Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 when she worked for his office as a congressional aide, a claim he completely denies.

The court filing was made by Reade’s then-husband Theodore Dronen, who said she had told him about “a problem she was having at work regarding sexual harassment, in U.S. Senator Joe Biden’s office.”

The document does not say that Biden was the aggressor of the sexual assault, but it provides more evidence of her claims.

“It was obvious that this event had a very traumatic effect on (Reade), and that she is still sensitive and effected (sic) by it today,” Dronen said in the statement.

Other sources have surfaced to corroborate her claims, including a former neighbor of Reade’s who said that she had told her about the sexual harassment in the 1990s.

After 19 interviews in the mainstream media without one question put forth to him about the accusations, Biden eventually appeared on MSNBC to address the claims.

“I’m saying unequivocally, it didn’t happen. It never happened,” he said.

“I don’t remember any type of complaint she might have made. It’s been 27 years,” Biden added.

