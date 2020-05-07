https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newsmax-tv-mediacom-cable/2020/05/07/id/966502

Newsmax and Mediacom Communications, the country’s fifth largest cable operator, announced a new distribution deal to carry Newsmax TV’s new 24/7 cable news channel to Mediacom customers across the nation.

Newsmax TV, America’s fastest-growing cable news network, will be available in Mediacom’s expanded basic package, known as Variety TV, on Channel 277 in most markets.

One of the country’s leading cable and telecom providers focused on serving smaller cities and towns, Mediacom began rolling out Newsmax TV to its subscribers on April 30.

“Mediacom is one of the most respected operators in the industry, and we’re pleased to partner with them in delivering Newsmax TV across their heartland footprint,” said Andrew Biggers, Newsmax’s Senior Vice President of Content Distribution.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy added, “We applaud Mediacom for seeing the value of offering more news and more views to their customers.”

“We are pleased to add Newsmax TV to our diverse lineup of news programming,” said Italia Commisso Weinand, Mediacom’s Executive Vice President of HR and Programming.

The Mediacom agreement marks a milestone for Newsmax as it now has distribution agreements with each of the top 10 pay TV operators in the U.S.

The signing comes as demand for Newsmax TV continues to soar. According to Comscore, Newsmax total household cume viewership was up over 200% from mid-2019, and viewership in the first quarter of 2020 outpaced the prior quarter by 74%.

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the fiftth largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast.

Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to nearly 1.4 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com .

Newsmax TV is carried on all major cable and satellite providers, including DirecTV, Xfinity, Dish Network, Spectrum, Optimum, Fios, Cox, U-verse, Suddenlink, Wow, Armstrong, several dozen small and midsize cable operators, and the top OTT platforms.

The channel, in approximately 70 million U.S. homes, has become America’s fastest-growing cable news channel targeting Baby Boomers with a heartland perspective. Forbes has called Newsmax “a news powerhouse.”

Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277

