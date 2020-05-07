http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Q8Ew70-KufQ/

A recently released poll shows Joe Biden’s favorability rating is not only much lower than President Trump’s; it’s lower than Hillary Clinton’s was at this same point in 2016.

The poll conducted by Civiqs/Daily Kos and released Wednesday tells us the following…

Favorable/unfavorable/difference

Trump: 43/55/-12

Biden: 34/56/-22

Biden is facing a double-digit, ten-point deficit against Trump, and what PJ Media’s Tyler O’Neil found is that Biden’s favorability rating in this poll is even worse than Hillary’s was at this same time in 2016.

“In early May of 2016, one poll had Hillary’s favorable/unfavorable rating at 48 to 49 percent. She was only upside down by a point,” he writes. “Other polls had Hillary at negative 11 percent, negative 14 percent, negative 19 percent, negative 15 percent, negative 8 percent, and so on.”

“Her average for the period between April 18 and May 15 was a negative 12.9.”

Biden is at negative 22 in this poll of 1,546 adults, which was taken between May 2-5 and has a margin of error of 235 points.

In a head-to-head matchup, this poll does still show Biden leading Trump 47 to 44 percent, but Democrats do better in polls that do not screen for registered or likely voters.

Currently, in the RealClearPolitics poll of polls average, Biden’s favorability is upside by six points, with only 41 percent viewing the former vice president favorably and 47 percent viewing him unfavorably.

This number has noticeably worsened over the past few weeks, no doubt due to the increasingly credible allegation that he sexually assaulted Tara Reade in 1993, combined with how ineptly he has handled the scandal.

The RealClearPolitics poll of polls average currently shows Trump’s favorability rating is a point higher than Biden’s at 42 percent, but his unfavorable rating is also high at 53 percent. Trump is upside down by 11 points.

The RealClearPolitics poll of polls average also shows that Hillary Clinton’s was upside down on favorability by more than ten points at this time in 2016, so according to these averages, she was a little more unpopular than Biden is now, which means the Civiqs/Daily Kos poll showing Biden upside down by 22 points might be an outlier.

Of course, the poll could also be the tip of a wedge of a coming storm of bad news for Rapey Joe. As hard as the media are trying to cover up the sexual assault scandal on his behalf, it is still slowly bleeding him out as more corroborating evidence is found to back Reade’s allegation and as Biden goes deeper into hiding, especially with his refusal to release his Senate papers from the University of Delaware.

Reade claims she filed a harassment complaint against Biden in 1993 and was fired in retaliation. The handful of investigative reporters who have shown any interest in this scandal believe that if the complaint does exist — which would be another piece of corroboration — it is among Biden’s paper at the university.

Biden is not only refusing to give reporters access to those papers; he has even refused to have a judge go through them.

A recent poll found that only 32 percent believe Biden is innocent of the allegation.

Also of note is that — again, according to RealClearPolitics — when Trump won the presidential election in 2016, his average favorable/unfavorable rating was upside down by 21 points. As of today, he’s managed to cut that by almost half — to 11 points.

