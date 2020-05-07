https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-valet-tested-positive-coronavirus

A member of the United States Navy that serves as a personal valet for President Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus, CNN reported Thursday.

Shortly after the report broke, the White House confirmed the news, raising concerns over the possibility that the president has been exposed to the virus.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” said Hogan Gidley, the deputy White House press secretary, in a statement. “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

A White House source reportedly told CNN that news of the individual’s diagnosis was “hitting the fan” in the West Wing Wednesday morning after he began exhibiting “symptoms.”

The New York Times reported last week that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are frequently tested for the virus, while others in the administration are tested weekly. Administration officials are “given the a rapid-testing kit developed by Abbott, which yields results in about five minutes.”

This is developing story. Refresh for updates.

