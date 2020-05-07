https://www.westernjournal.com/op-ed-national-blue-angel-thunderbird-flyovers-symbol-american-hope/

Defeating the coronavirus pandemic is not just a matter of social distancing and “flattening the curve” — it also requires strong national morale and grateful recognition of the efforts made by our brave health care workers on the front lines.

Since the earliest days of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, President Trump has sought to unite Americans behind the national struggle against our invisible enemy.

He’s also made sure to honor the commitment of our country’s medical professionals, highlighting their heroism and sacrifice during this global health crisis.

The president’s latest salute to America’s most essential workers is fittingly majestic and profound — nationwide flyovers by the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels, our country’s finest flight demonstration teams.

“We’re paying tribute to our front-line health care workers confronting COVID, and it’s really a signal to all Americans to remain vigilant during the outbreak,” President Trump explained during a recent White House briefing.

“This is a tribute to them, to our warriors, because they’re equal warriors to those incredible pilots and all of the fighters that we have for the more traditional fights that we win.”

Operation America Strong is a perfect demonstration of what our country can accomplish when we work together.

The remarkable prowess of these skilled pilots is a symbol of our nation’s unrestrained potential and indefatigable spirit.

From business owners converting their factories to manufacture life-saving medical supplies and equipment to the diligent workers who keep our grocery stores and other essential businesses open to the doctors, nurses and sanitation workers who brave the risk of infection to work in intensive care units, Americans of every description are doing their part to help us win the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

I’ve had the privilege of piloting some of the most powerful flying machines in the world — and their roaring engines have always reminded me of the mighty American spirit and the unbreakable American resolve.

I hope the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels will inspire similar feelings among Americans looking up at them from cities all over the country.

Of course, this symbolic gesture is only one of many initiatives that the Trump administration has taken to support our essential workers and medical professionals.

In March, the president met with the leaders of national nurses’ organizations, formulating a plan to ensure that nurses throughout America get the personal protective equipment they need to safely care for coronavirus patients.

“Today I welcome the great nurses of our country to the White House and express our gratitude for those on the front lines in our war against the global pandemic,” Trump said at the time.

He went on to highlight emergency initiatives — such as streamlining regulations and providing vital assistance to hospitals — that gave “nurses and doctors maximum flexibility to respond to the virus.”

Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the White House Coronavirus Task Force, also continues to visit manufacturing and health care facilities, personally thanking workers who are producing ventilators and other medical equipment.

As Americans everywhere continue to do their part in the battle against COVID-19, the flyovers conducted during Operation America Strong remind us that our nation is stronger than the invisible enemy and that we will ultimately prevail as one nation united.

